Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

16-year-old budding athlete killed in Faridabad: 2 more held

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday around 7 pm when the victim, Priyanshu, was returning after training at a sports complex in sector 12.

A 16-year-old budding athlete was allegedly stabbed to death in Faridabad. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Days after a 16-year-old boy, who was a budding athlete, was allegedly stabbed to death in Faridabad, police on Friday said they had arrested two more accused in the case.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday around 7 pm when the victim, Priyanshu, was returning after training at a sports complex in sector 12. Police said when he reached near a mall, he was stabbed multiple times with a knife by unidentified men. He was rushed to civil hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that the main accused, Ajay (19), was arrested by the crime branch on Thursday.

“Ajay also practices at the same training complex. During practice, Ajay had a fight with the victim over some issue. Due to this enmity, he planned to murder him. When the victim was returning to his house in Sanjay Colony on a cycle, Ajay followed him on his bicycle. Ajay crashed his cycle into the victim’s cycle near a mall and then allegedly stabbed him with a knife,” said Singh.

Police said during questioning, it was found that Ajay’s brother, Deepak (25), and his friend, Abhishek (19), were also involved. “Abhishek had procured the knife and provided it to Ajay, while Deepak had wiped the blood from the knife used in the murder and destroyed evidence,” said Singh.

Police said Abhishek was arrested from Malerna road in Faridabad while Deepak was arrested from Ballabgarh.

The victim’s father, Jitendra, an autorickshaw driver, had earlier told the police that his son, Priyanshu, had won several medals in sports competitions in track events at the state level and had aspired to represent the country.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 09:11:42 am
