Faridabad: Ten arrested for multi-crore export licences scam

Faridabad police on Friday busted a gang with the arrest of 10 persons who were allegedly involved in a multi-crore scam. The police said the accused had used a fake digital signature certificate (DSC) of the director of Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd and allegedly transferred 154 duty licences worth Rs 27.61 crore, which the company had received as rebate for exports and trade, to a bogus company created in his name by the accused.

The managing director of the firm, Harish Ahuja, is actor Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law, said police in a statement.

The cops said that probe found that the accused used to check the import export code (IEC) of companies and their records to find out the amount of licences available in their account.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that the accused used to forge documents in the name of director or proprietor of that company and through the documents, they used to create a digital signature certificate (DSC) by conducting a video shoot from one of their accomplices.

“Using this fake DSC, they used to transfer the licences to their bogus company. The accused used a similar modus operandi and created a fake DSC of Harshit Ahuja, managing director of Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd. The accused impersonated as Ahuja and used a fake DSC to transfer 154 licences worth Rs 27.61 crore from the complainant company into another fake account created for this purpose,” said Singh.

Police said after the scam was reported, the account where the licences had been transferred was frozen.

Police said these licences are given as rebate by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Government of India, to companies in exchange for their share in export. After the complainant filed a police complaint, an FIR was registered on July 26, 2021, under Section 420 of IPC and sections 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act at Sector 31 police station in Faridabad. An SIT was formed to probe the case.

The 10 arrested persons have been identified as Manoj Rana, Manish Kumar alias Monu, Praveen Kumar alias Sonu, Manish Kumar Moga, Ganesh Chalvadi, Bhushan Kishan Thakur, Rahul Sawant, Santosh Waghmare, Suresh Kumar Jain and Lalit Kumar.

The police have so far recovered six mobile phones, two laptops, a computer and Rs 20,000 cash. Cops said the accused had confessed to committing similar frauds with other companies, whose details are being probed.