Faridabad administration devises Oxygen Refilling Management System

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling centre, at Bhogal, in New Delhi (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

In the hope of streamlining oxygen distribution amongst individuals as the Covid pandemic surges in the district, the Faridabad administration has devised an ‘Oxygen Refilling Management System’ for Covid patients, wherein people can register themselves and will be directed to an appropriate plant to get their cylinders filled after their documents have been scrutinized.

According to officials, the district administration’s initiative has been “supported” by the Department of Electronics Engineering of J.C. Bose University. As per the system, patients or their relatives would have to register for the cylinder via a link provided on the administration’s website.

For registration, the patient’s Aadhar card details will have to be submitted along with their SPO2 value and other details such as the cylinder size that requires refilling, family’s contact details and their relation with the patient.

“This is an effort to streamline the distribution of oxygen for home isolated patients of Faridabad district who need oxygen cylinders. Once the patient registers on the link, a dedicated team of 30 student volunteers and officials from District Administration and the University would contact them and guide them about where they can get their cylinders filled,” said SDM Ballabgarh Aparajita.

Professor Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the University added, “JC Bose University has always given priority to its social responsibilities. The University has already given its hostels for Covid Care Centre and now, by developing an Oxygen Refilling Management System, the University intends to help such severe Covid patients who are suffering from shortness of breath and their lives can be saved by providing oxygen to them well in time.”

Officials expect that this initiative will reduce the need for family members of patients requiring oxygen to “run around and wait in long queues to fill the oxygen cylinder”.

