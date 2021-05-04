Faridabad: AC mechanic arrested for selling oxygen cylinder for Rs 45,000

People queue up at a shop to refill their oxygen cylinders in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Faridabad Police arrested an AC mechanic for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders amidst the Covid pandemic. As per the police, the accused had been selling cylinders worth Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 for Rs 45,000.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Ballabgarh’s Sector 3. They were alerted to the matter by a resident of the district, Sandeep, who had contacted the accused because he needed an oxygen cylinder.

“The accused quoted a price of Rs 45,000, and since Sandeep was desperate, he had no choice but to pay him the sum, after which the accused asked Sandeep to meet him at a community centre to collect the cylinder,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“After transferring the money, it seems Sandeep decided to teach the accused a lesson instead of picking up the cylinder from him and hence contacted the police,” he said.

A police team, officials said, was sent to the spot from where the cylinder was supposed to be picked up, and the accused was “caught red-handed” when he arrived with the cylinder. He was arrested and the money that he had taken from the complainant was seized from him. “During questioning, the accused revealed that the same oxygen cylinder used to treat patients during the Covid pandemic is also helpful during AC repair,” said PRO Singh.

“The accused has been produced in court and sent to judicial remand. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” he said.

In a similar incident 10 days ago, Gurgaon Police had arrested four people for black marketing of oxygen cylinders, after they received complaints that the accused were selling cylinders worth Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000 at a cost of Rs 90,000.