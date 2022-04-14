Faridabad: 4-year-old girl raped, hunt on for accused

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man in Faridabad on Tuesday evening. The police said the accused is yet to be arrested.

The incident happened when the girl’s parents, who are migrant labourers, were at work and it was reported around 6 pm Tuesday, said the police.

A police officer said: “The accused lives in the same neighbourhood. On Tuesday evening, he accosted the girl when she was alone and allegedly raped her. The complainant stated that the accused threatened the girl to not disclose the incident to anyone. The girl later confided in her mother that she was in pain and shared her ordeal, following which they lodged a complaint.” The police said the girl was rushed to a hospital for treatment and that her condition is stable.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused under section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act, said the police who have launched a raid to nab the accused.