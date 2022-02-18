Faridabad: 4 hospital staff held for embezzling money through fake Ayushman Bharat cards

Faridabad Police Thursday arrested four persons, including the head of the heart centre of a government hospital, for their alleged involvement in making fake Ayushman Bharat cards of unsuspecting patients to embezzle money from the government health insurance scheme.

The police said they received a list of 60 patients who may have been conned by the accused. The accused have been identified as Mansingh, head of the heart centre of the government-run B K Hospital, supervisor Kapil and nursing staff Naresh and Ashok Kumar, who were the first point of contact for beneficiaries of the scheme at the hospital.

An FIR was registered in the matter in August 2020 after the North India chief operating officer of the cardiology centre had filed a police complaint at SGM Nagar police station alleging that the suspects had taken Rs 95,000 from a patient.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad Police, said the accused took cash from the patients and then applied for the government scheme to obtain the money.

“The accused made fake Ayushman cards of heart patients. During the probe, one of the patients said he had never used an Ayushman Bharat card, while a claim had been filed on his behalf on someone else’s address. An investigation found that the accused made a fake Ayushman card and sent it to the government for approval of the payment,” said Singh.

The police said they had received a list of 60 patients, whose files had been processed under the scheme, and are investigating if the accused had been involved in a larger nexus.