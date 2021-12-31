Faridabad: Over 2,500 cops deployed across city on New Year’s Eve

Over 2,500 police personnel will be deployed in Faridabad today on the occasion of New Year’s Eve to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incidents.

Police said additional security has been deployed near hotels, restaurants and other crowded places, which are likely to witness a high footfall on Friday night.

Senior police officers held a meeting on Thursday night with prominent restaurant and hotel associations, apprising them of the Covid guidelines and night curfew norms. In view of the curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, police said all hotels, clubs and restaurants had been instructed to adhere to social distancing guidelines and ensure that patrons vacate the venues before 11 pm.

Sube Singh, the spokesperson of Faridabad police, said, “As many as 52 emergency response vehicles, PCRs and 50 riders have been deputed to keep a check and to rein in any drunk revellers. Nakas will be set up in all zones after 6 pm, especially at the borders to check vehicles entering the city.”

He added that additional check points barricades have been set up to prosecute people who are driving in an inebriated state. “There is also a complete ban on bursting firecrackers and if anyone is found violating the ban, strict action would be taken against them. The police control room has been instructed to immediately inform the area DCPs and ACPs in case of any emergency for prompt response,” Singh said.