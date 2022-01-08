Faridabad: 21-year-old woman murdered, accused held

Five days after she went missing, a 21-year-old Dalit woman was found murdered on Wednesday night in Faridabad. Police arrested the accused man, a 53-year-old security guard, in the case on Friday night.

According to police, the woman, hailing from Palwal, had come to visit her aunt. On December 31, she went to the market with her aunt to purchase household items. Her aunt, in the complaint, said after some time, she returned home and called an autorickshaw so her niece could go to another relative’s house. The next day, when they found out that she had still not reached, they filed a missing persons’ complaint.

Surinder Sheoran, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, Faridabad, said police had filed an FIR under IPC Section 346 on January 1.

“On Wednesday, the accused made a phone call to the victim’s family and informed them that he had murdered the woman and dumped her body in the bushes near Sector 17 bypass road. The body was recovered in the night… The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. It is not clear if there was sexual assault since the report is yet to be received. We have added sections of the SC/ST Act and murder charges to the FIR,” said ACP.

Police said the accused was known to the victim and in preliminary questioning, he claimed he murdered the woman due to her frequent demands of money from him, which he was unable to fulfill.

“The accused was a frequent visitor at the victim’s family house. On December 31, he took the victim on his cycle to the crime spot and allegedly strangled her to death,” said ACP.