Faridabad: 20-year-old girl shot dead outside college, accused arrested

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college in Haryana’s Faridabad district on Monday afternoon by two men. One of the accused identified as her school classmate was arrested. He had allegedly been harassing her for several months.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 pm on Monday, outside Ballabgarh’s Aggarwal College, where the victim was a third-year B.com student. The woman had come out of her college after appearing for an exam, when the two men tried to drag her, into a white-colored car, at gunpoint. When she resisted, they shot her with a pistol. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

In his complaint to police, the victim’s brother named her former classmate, alleging that he “used to harass her and shot her because he held a grudge.”

An FIR has been registered regarding the matter under Sections 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act, said police, adding that the main accused was “rounded-up” from Nuh on Monday night. “Crime Branch rounded up the main accused on Monday night after a 5-hour long operation that covered Faridabad, Palwal, and Nuh. He was arrested from Nuh. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

