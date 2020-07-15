Faridabad: 2 mobile vans to ensure quick testing

Faridabad has seen a surge since June, with the number of cases jumping from 360 in May to 3,731 by June-end, and 69 new fatalities also being recorded. (Representational) Faridabad has seen a surge since June, with the number of cases jumping from 360 in May to 3,731 by June-end, and 69 new fatalities also being recorded. (Representational)

With the number of Covid-19 cases in Faridabad continuing to surge this month, the Haryana government has deployed a machine RT-PCR van and an antigen diagnostic test van in the district to ensure quicker testing and isolation of those infected.

As per health bulletins released by the district health department daily, Faridabad has recorded 1,931 of its 5,662 cases in this month alone, despite only a fortnight having passed, with 26 people dying from the virus. The district has seen a surge since June, with the number of cases jumping from 360 in May to 3,731 by June-end, and 69 new fatalities also being recorded.

As of this month, however, the doubling rate of the infection has improved — from 14.6 days on June 30 to 19.3 days now. Officials say the district currently has a 13.3% positivity rate and 1.9% fatality rate. Recovery rate is 81.02 %, with 4,533 people having recovered as of Monday evening. A total of 2,164 tests are being conducted per lakh population, say officials.

“The Haryana government has deployed the latest machine RT-PCR van for Covid testing and an antigen diagnostic test van. The former will give results within 4-5 hours, while the latter’s results will become clear within 15 minutes,” said a district spokesperson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.