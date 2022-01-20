Faridabad: 2 arrested, 200 booked for pelting stones at police during demolition drive in Khori; locals allege police lathicharged people

The Faridabad Police arrested two people and booked 200 people for allegedly pelting stones and assaulting police personnel while municipal corporation officials were carrying out a demolition drive to clear encroachments from forest land in Khori village Wednesday.

However, residents have alleged that police lathicharged them, set two makeshift shelters on fire and damaged their belongings, adding that some people sustained minor injuries. Denying that they resorted to lathicharge, police claimed that they were under attack from locals, who had illegally encroached on the land.

Kartar Singh, assistant engineer, municipal corporation Faridabad (MCF), said that at 10.30 am, senior MCF officials along with demolition team, nine earthmovers and police personnel reached Khori village to carry out the demolition drive to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court orders.

“As the encroachments were being removed, at least 200 people from Khori, who have been living in makeshift shelters, pelted stones at the officials. After setting fire to hay to stop the demolitions, they damaged JCB machines. Some policemen suffered minor injuries. We have filed a complaint against 200 people,” said Singh, adding that more than 200 structures were demolished Wednesday.

Saroj Paswan, a resident, claimed that the officials arrived with bulldozers at 10 am and misbehaved with locals. “Police baton-charged the locals and also pelted stones. Some police officers beat locals, who have been living under tarpaulins and makeshift shelters after their houses were demolished earlier. Police set fire to two such shelters and also destroyed belongings of people.”

Muskan, another resident, said some people fell unconscious when their hutments were demolished. “At least two women were injured and one teenager sustained an injury on his head after the lathicharge. They did not allow us to pack our belongings and have left us homeless in this cold weather,” she said.

Vimal Bhai, an environmental activist, working for the rights of displaced people in Khori, said, “Instead of rehabilitating the people of Khori and providing them with amenities at Dabua colony, the authorities are resorting to force and lathicharging poor people. To harass them further, police have filed an FIR against people of Khori village.”

The Supreme Court, in an order on June 7, had directed the MCF to “take all essential measures to remove encroachments on the subject forest land without any exception,” giving the civic body six weeks to complete the task. The SC had stated that “there could be no compromise or concession on forest land”, following which demolitions had been carried out in Khori village in July.

On the complaint of Kartar Singh, an FIR was registered on Wednesday under IPC sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage) at Suraj Kund police station.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “To ensure compliance with the SC orders, MCF officials and police had gone for a demolition drive in Khori village. People living in illegal shelters and slums attacked police and the MCF staff, and pelted stones at officials. They also damaged the property of the MCF. Police did not lathicharge. The situation was tactfully brought under control. Three people have been named in the FIR and 200 are unknown. Two people have been arrested.”