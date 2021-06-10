Faridabad: 16-year-old differently abled boy loses father to Covid, mother to suicide

The child's father had succumbed to Covid-19 at ESI hospital in Faridabad on May 14. (Representational Photo)

In a span of eight days, a 16-year-old differently abled boy lost both his parents — his father to Covid and his mother to suicide. The child has now been placed at a child care institute in Gurgaon.

The boy, who stayed with his parents in Faridabad, had been adopted by the couple when they were in their 50s. The child was only a few days old then.

On May 14, his father (69), a heart patient, succumbed to Covid at ESI hospital in Faridabad. A week later, his mother died by suicide. Family members said that she had gone into a state of “shock” after losing her husband.

While the father worked as a mechanical engineer till a year ago, his mother was a homemaker. The child is visually impaired and has an intellectual disability. He can barely speak and is bed-ridden, a relative said. The relative added that his mother barely stepped out of the house as the child needed constant care.

Recalling the mother’s death on May 22, the relative said, “We were running from pillar-to-post to perform her last rites, while also trying to get a shelter for the child. He knew that something was wrong but couldn’t express much. He had also fallen ill, had low blood sugar levels and was admitted to BK Hospital in Faridabad.”

The relative added, “We tried to feed him a few times but he would not eat. We then got him chocolates because he liked it. It is then that he started screaming ‘ma’ for 4-5 minutes. That was the only time he responded to anything.”

After reaching out to CWC Faridabad, the case was referred to CWC, Gurugram. Upasna Sachdeva, a member of CWC in Gurugram said, “After he recovered and was discharged from the hospital, he was taken to a child care institute at Deepashram. He smiles when someone takes his name. He is in isolation with a caretaker for the time being.”

The institute shelters boys and men with special needs. If nobody from the family comes forward to claim him, the boy will be up for adoption after following the necessary protocol.

Sachdeva added that they have been receiving calls regarding such cases. However, she said that many people have been posting about adoption on social media, which is illegal and that they should ideally call 1098/100 or the state helpline numbers.