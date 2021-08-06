Faridabad: 16-year-old, boyfriend, held for murdering her mother

While the 18-year-old has been sent to prison in Faridabad, the girl has been sent to a juvenile home,” said Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh. (Representational)

Faridabad Police have apprehended a 16-year-old girl and arrested her 18-year-old boyfriend for allegedly murdering her mother, who was opposed to their relationship.

Police said the girl allegedly carried out the crime, while her boyfriend “gave her directions” over video call.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of July 10 and 11. An FIR had been lodged based on a complaint by the victim’s son, who works with a food delivery company and was home at the time.

Police said on July 10, the 18-year-old allegedly went to the girl’s house and dropped off some sleeping pills. She allegedly mixed these in a glass of lemonade and gave it to her mother, said police.

“The duo was produced in court. While the 18-year-old has been sent to prison in Faridabad, the girl has been sent to a juvenile home,” said Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh.