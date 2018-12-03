Faridabad: 13-year-old alleges neighbour kidnapped, raped her

A 13-year-old girl has alleged that a man who lives in her neighbourhood raped her on two occasions last month, Faridabad police said. She further alleged that the accused was accompanied by three others in the first instance, and one man the second time.

According to police, the incident came to light Saturday, a day after the second incident took place.

The girl alleged that on Friday night, while she was sleeping on the first floor of her house, the accused entered her room through the window, tied a cloth around her mouth and abducted her. She claimed that he threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

As per police, the girl claimed that he took her to a car, where another man was waiting. She alleged that the two took her to an isolated spot and raped her inside the car before dropping her home around 5 am.

The girl has alleged that on November 11 as well, the accused abducted her and raped her inside an autorickshaw along with three other men.

“A case has been registered at the women’s police station under relevant IPC sections. Four teams have been formed to probe the matter, which will operate under the supervision of the commissioner of police,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police.

“One of the accused has been identified and raids are on to nab him. We are trying to identify the others involved as well,” he added.