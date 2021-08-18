Faridabad: 117 anganwadi centres to be converted into playschools

More than 100 anganwadi centres in Faridabad will be converted into playschools in the coming months, with the administration intending to begin training of anganwadi workers for the same from next week.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that 4,000 such centres will be converted to playschools in Haryana.

In Faridabad, this task will be completed in three phases by the Department of Women and Child Development, with 40 anganwadi centres being converted in the first phase, 35 in the second phase, and 42 in the third phase. In this manner, a total of 117 anganwadi centres will be converted.

“Four days training has already been given to officers of the Women and Child Development department from August 9 to 12 at the local Bal Bhavan with a focus on converting 40 centres into playschools in the first phase. Anganwadi workers will be given training from August 23,” said Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Yadav.

District Program Officer Anita Sharma added, “All Child Development Project Officers (CDPO) and supervisors of anganwadi centres had already been given 15 days of training earlier for conversion of anganwadi centres into schools, and have now been given four days training from August 9 to 12. Anganwadi workers and helpers, meanwhile, will be given training from August 23, which will serve as a guide for them in promoting playschools in the district.”

This initiative had also been included in the state’s budget, presented in March this year, where it had been stated that the intention was to strengthen the health and nutritional needs of children and their overall development in terms of moral values. In phase 1 of the project, a total of 1,135 anganwadi centres that are running from the premises of schools or departmental buildings will be upgraded into play schools.