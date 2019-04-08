Farewell ends in fight at Gurgaon school as bouncers enter premises

A farewell function at a private school in Gurgaon took a violent turn after a fight broke out between two groups Friday, said police. The students of one group allegedly summoned four bouncers, who attacked others with glass bottles, said police.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections related to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and unlawful assembly of the IPC.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.45 pm on Friday. An 18-year-old student is the complainant in the case.

“He claimed that three students, who summoned the bouncers, got into a fight with another student. One of them later slapped him and grabbed his collar, following which a fight ensued,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

The situation was initially controlled by teachers, who took the complainant to the reception area to separate him from the others. The matter, however, escalated when the bouncers entered the school premises.“The complainant alleged that the bouncers walked up to the stage and began fighting with students. One of them allegedly tried to hit the complainant with a glass bottle. He sustained an injury to his hand,” said PRO Boken.

“We will contact school authorities tomorrow. No arrests have been made yet,” said Inspector Jaibir Singh. Officials at the school could not be contacted for a comment.