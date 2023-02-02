‘Faraaz’ can release, but filmmakers must stick to disclaimer: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the film “Faraaz”, based on the 2016 Dhaka terror attack , while hearing a plea moved by the mothers of the two girls who lost their lives in the attack seeking stay on the release of the movie.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh however allowed the counsel appearing for the mothers to seek instructions on the prosecution of the case and adjourned the hearing of the matter to February 22. The HC thereafter noted, “However it is made clear that the respondents shall scrupulously adhere to the disclaimer extracted in para 69 of the impugned judgement rendered by learned single judge”.

Counsel appearing for the respondent makers, Sheyl Trehan, “categorically and unequivocally stated that the pictures and or images relating to the daughters of the appellant do not feature in the subject film”, the court noted. The mothers have approached the division bench in an appeal against the order of a single judge of the HC which had refused to stay the release of the film.

The counsel appearing for the mothers argued that even though the makers have said that it is a fictional movie at the same time they are showing some footage which is allegedly connected to his clients. He further submitted that the names of his clients and their daughters are being used in a thinly disguised manner.

“They have given a long disclaimer…if one line that the movie is a movie is a work of fiction could be added, that would take care of our client’s concerns,” he submitted.

On the other hand, Trehan appearing for the makers argued that at this stage tickets have already been sold, and the copy has been sent abroad to countries like the USA as well for its release, therefore at this time making a change would be very difficult. The film is scheduled for commercial release tomorrow, February 3.

The HC’s attention was drawn to the disclaimer issued by the makers which was also considered by the single judge who ruled that the “disclaimer prima facie takes care of the concerns” expressed by the mothers. The disclaimer as recorded in the single judge’s order reads, “this film is inspired by the attack that took place at the Holey Artisan Bakery, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 01st July, 2016. Elements contained in this film are pure works of fiction. It is not a documentary and does not claim to accurately reflect those incidents that may have occurred on that dark and horrific night. Certain characters, institutions and events in the film are composites/dramatized/fictional and have been used for cinematic reasons and for dramatizing the performances portrayed in the film. The makers have taken creative liberty in dramatizing/fictionalizing events shown in the film. The producer(s)/director/writers do not endorse, warrant, represent or make any claim pertaining to the accuracy or historical correctness of any event(s) and/or incidents shown in the film. The makers fully acknowledge and respect other perspectives and viewpoints with regards to the subject matter of this film. No identification of any actual persons, places, buildings and products is intended or should be inferred”.

After perusing through the disclaimer the division bench said that it “takes care of the mothers apprehension”. “We agree with the single judge on what they have said on the detailed disclaimer,” the HC said. Additionally Trehan said that the photos of the deceased girls have been removed and footage of a protest which followed the attack had been licensed to the makers for use.