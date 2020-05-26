Family wonders how to break news of nurse death to daughter



As soon as Akhil (22) landed in Delhi from Kerala on Monday evening, he rushed to see his 15-year-old sister Bhagyamol, who is alone and in quarantine at home in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

“As soon as I saw her, she started crying and asked how our mother is. I stood afar, held back my tears and told her she is in the ICU, she will get better and I will take them back to Kerala… I had to lie,” said Akhil.

On Sunday afternoon, their mother Ambika P K (46) died due to Covid-related complications at Safdarjung Hospital. She worked as a nurse at Kalra Hospital in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar for over a decade, and lived in Delhi with her daughter. Her husband Sanil Kumar works and lives in Malaysia, while Akhil is pursuing a career in the Malayalam film industry and lives in Kerala.

The last time Akhil spoke to his mother, she was being wheeled into the Covid-19 ICU at Safdarjung Hospital. He told The Indian Express, “She told me ‘don’t worry, I am going to the ICU… Come here’. She couldn’t say anything more as she was having trouble breathing.”

As Ambika battled the virus, her teenage daughter was put under home quarantine in their one-room rented house in Rajouri Garden. Taking care of her is one of Ambika’s friends and colleague, who said, “I go to the house and drop off each meal, and tell her that everything will be okay. Poor child doesn’t know her mother is no more, and it doesn’t help that she is all alone inside. I call her every few hours and she only wants to know how her mother is.”

Ambika’s colleagues at Kalra Hospital remember her as a polite and hardworking woman who loved singing. Nursing officer Alice Raju recalled how the two women worked as medical staff at a hospital in Yemen in the mid 2000s before coming to Delhi. “She was ambitious, and easily adjusted in any department,” said Raju.

Akhil said he hasn’t been able to speak to his father a lot as he “breaks down” and is gutted that he is unable to return to Delhi from Malaysia anytime soon. Akhil will stay at an uncle’s house three blocks away from his sister.

He was received at the Delhi airport by members of the United Nurses Association, who also held a citywide one-minute silence for Ambika across hospitals on Monday.

It was in January that the family was together in Delhi as they rang in the New Year. “If there was no virus and lockdown, she would have visited Kerala with my sister… I don’t know how things changed so rapidly, I don’t know what to tell my sister and when to tell her that our mother is dead. I never imagined a day like this would come,” said Akhil.

