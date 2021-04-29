Family of six die in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi

The cause of the explosion is not known and police said a case has been registered against unknown persons.

A couple and their four children died after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house in Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera early on Thursday. Police said a fire broke out due to the explosion and all six members of the family died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh (37), his wife Budhani (32) and their four children aged 16, 12, six, and three months old.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest) said they received two PCR calls from Valmiki Colony in Palam Vihar. “The first call was around 12.28 am. The caller said a cylinder exploded and a house is on fire. There are people trapped inside. Minutes later, another call came. The called said there’s a fire in a cylinder factory,” said the DCP.

The local police rushed to the spot and found a farm with two-three shanties. Police said the fire began inside a house and spread to other shanties.

“A cylinder exploded inside a house which led to the death of Kamlesh and his family. They were found dead at the spot with their bodies completely burnt. We informed the Delhi Fire Services who then doused the fire with the locals,” said the police.

There were at least 5-6 other farm workers in other shanties who were rescued in time. The cause of the explosion is not known and police said a case has been registered against unknown persons. The matter will be investigated.

The DFS said they received a call around 12.30 am about the fire. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot where two shanties were on fire.