Delhi: Family of Hotel Arpit fire victim seeks Rs 2 crore compensation

The family of a 33-year-old man, who died in a fire that swept through a hotel in Karol Bagh on February 12, Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking over Rs 2 crore as compensation.

The victim’s parents, his two minor children and wife sought directions to the Delhi government and six other authorities to “pay jointly and severely a sum of Rs 2,46,78,430 as compensation” to them.

Taking note of the demand, Justice Navin Chawla sought to know the stand of the government and authorities.

It issued a notice to the Delhi government, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Fire Services, DCP Licensing Branch of Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Inspector of Lifts, BSES Yamuna Power Limited and the two owners of the hotel, and scheduled the hearing on January 22, 2020.

Delhi government’s Additional Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose contested the demand, saying that the family of the victim, Pranav Kumar Bhaskar, has been paid Rs 5 lakh by the Delhi government in addition to being paid Rs 2 lakh by the Centre.

Ghose submitted that a chargesheet has already been filed against the owners of the hotel, Rakesh Goel and his brother Sharad Indu Goel.

At least 17 people, including a child, were killed in the fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh. The chargesheet has termed that the hotel was being run like a “death trap”.

The Delhi government counsel argued that even in the Uphaar fire tragedy, where 59 people died, the Supreme Court had reduced the quantum of compensation awarded by the Delhi HC from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

To this, Justice Chawla observed that the Uphaar tragedy took place long ago. “Why don’t you (Delhi government and other authorities) file your replies before the next date of hearing,” it said.

Bhaskar, who worked with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Government of India enterprises, as an assistant manager, had checked into the hotel to attend a conference.

The father of the victim, in his plea, stated that “a crime has been committed. A wrong has been done and many citizens have lost their lives because the State was not vigilant enough”.