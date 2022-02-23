Family of girl raped and killed in Narela leaves capital

The family of a 14-year-old girl, who was gangraped and killed by two men, has left Delhi and doesn’t plan to return, acquaintances have said. The girl was killed in Narela and her body was dumped in a gunny bag, which was later found at a plastic cap manufacturing unit when the owner opened the unit.

While police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the crime, the girl’s family left their home in Delhi and moved to Haridwar. Locals said they will eventually go back to Bihar.

The girl’s mother, who works at a factory, told the media, “We don’t know much… When she didn’t return in the evening, we went to the police station. They said ‘mil jayegi ladki’. She was missing for a week. We approached the police again and they said they were looking. We have been in Delhi for over three years… Later, the police called and said they had found her. A man had taken her and locked her up… She was gagged and raped…”

Said a neighbour: “We tried looking for the girl but couldn’t find her. The police also came here… The family didn’t speak much and just left after police found the girl’s body.”

According to the police, they received a missing person report on February 15 and sent several teams to look for the girl. “We couldn’t find any leads. On Saturday, we received a call from a man complaining of a foul smell in his manufacturing unit. We went to the spot and found the girl’s body wrapped in a gunny bag, hidden near cow dung cakes. We immediately called the girl’s father and he identified his child,” said an officer.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outernorth) said the person also alleged that one of his workers was missing.

“We sent several teams to look for the accused. We then received a tip that one of them was hiding in Sannoth village. A team went there and they arrested him on Monday. He was trying to flee to Mumbai,” said the DCP.

The accused, who is married, confessed to his crime during the interrogation. He said he and his associate were at the shop on February 12 and consumed liquor. They called the minor on the pretext of giving her food and allegedly raped her, police said. The duo then strangled the girl using her clothes.

“The accused said they killed the girl because they were worried that she knows them and will inform her parents and the police. Both of them were planning to escape to different cities,” said an officer.

DCP Yadav said teams are looking for the other accused.