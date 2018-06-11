Family of ‘gang leader’ killed in encounter seeks CBI probe

Bharti and three others — his aide Sanjeev alias Sandeep Vidrohi, Umesh alias Don and Viresh Rana alias Bhiku – were shot dead in an encounter with a 30-member Special Cell squad at Chattarpur on Saturday. Bharti and three others — his aide Sanjeev alias Sandeep Vidrohi, Umesh alias Don and Viresh Rana alias Bhiku – were shot dead in an encounter with a 30-member Special Cell squad at Chattarpur on Saturday.

A day after the death of four alleged criminals in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell, family members of Rajesh Bharti, leader of the Kranti gang, have demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Families of the other men, meanwhile, denied claims that they had gang affiliations. Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Bharti’s brother Dharambir claimed, “They killed Rajesh in cold blood. I want the CBI to inquire into this matter for a fair probe.”

Bharti and three others — his aide Sanjeev alias Sandeep Vidrohi, Umesh alias Don and Viresh Rana alias Bhiku – were shot dead in an encounter with a 30-member Special Cell squad at Chattarpur on Saturday. Police claimed they fired in self defence after Bharti’s gang opened fire at them with sophisticated pistols. Eight officers were injured.

Dharambir claimed he met his brother around 15 days ago, and he cited a threat to his life. “He told me that all the cases against him were false and he would challenge them in court. I found out about his death through the news and I’m scared for my own life. I fear the police now,” he claimed.

Bharti was named in incidents of carjacking in Vasant Kunj and Dwarka, besides around 25 cases of murder, extortion, kidnapping and attempt to murder in different police stations in Delhi, Haryana and Jaipur. Bharti’s lawyer, advocate Ishan Kaushik, claimed the encounter had several “loopholes”. He said Bharti and his men were “cornered in a narrow space, why were they not allowed the chance to surrender?”

“They were intercepted in a Ford Endeavour and they could have escaped but did not. The circumstances of how Bharti and his men were intercepted and locked into a gunbattle must be investigated,” Kaushik claimed.

The Special Cell maintained that they had been planning the operation for the last seven days after they came to know that Bharti frequented a farmhouse in Chattarpur. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had told The Indian Express Saturday, “Our main motive was to arrest the men. Our officers even asked them to surrender, but they opened fire. To save themselves, the officers fired back.”

The family members of Kapil, an alleged criminal who survived the encounter, said they were shocked to learn the news. Ramkare, his uncle who reached AIIMS Trauma Centre with the sarpanch of his village in Haryana, said, “Police have painted him as a gangster but he was a security guard working for the family.”

The sarpanch Vedpal Bhanvawa said he was alerted by the Haryana CID: “In our local police station, there is not one case against him. We have no idea how he landed up with some gang.”

A Special Cell officer said, “Kapil’s involvement will be looked into. He is under treatment and doctors have not allowed even our own staff to meet him. He is being guarded by local police. After he recovers, he will be questioned.”

Rana’s uncle, Jaibir, came from outer Delhi to the AIIMS mortuary after he heard the news. He claimed Rana was a driver and sent his family Rs 10,000 every month. “We saw his blood-soaked photos on the mobile phone. He has a wife and a daughter, while his father is a government employee. We do not know how he got caught in gang culture,” he claimed.

Sahil, the brother of Vidrohi, claimed he was a minor. The rest of his family did not come to the mortuary because they have “disowned” him, his associate Jyoti claimed. “But we will take his body back to the family and convince them to accept him,” Jyoti said.

