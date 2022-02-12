Family in northeast Delhi attacks kin with weapons, booked for rioting

A group of men and a woman allegedly attacked their relatives with sticks and sharp weapons over a property dispute in Northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area Friday. Police said two of the injured people were shifted to GTB Hospital.

Cops have arrested a man named Jagat Singh (62) and have identified three of the other accused. His son, brother and nephew are being questioned. A case has been registered under sections pertaining to rioting and attempted murder.

Viral videos of the incident, uploaded on social media by locals, show three to four men and a woman brutally attacking people with sticks in the middle of the road in broad daylight.

A senior police officer said they also saw the videos online and received a PCR call around 3 pm about the incident. “We reached the spot and noticed a riot-like situation. A group beat up the victims brutally. We controlled the situation and the injured persons were rushed to a hospital,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused said they decided to take revenge on the victims following a property dispute. “The two parties have an old rivalry and cross cases had been registered in the past… We came to know that Jagat and his family members had planned to disturb peace in the area. To maintain their hold in the area, they used boards of advocates and the BJP. We are taking the matter to BJP officials and the bar association,” the officer said.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast) posted a video appealing to the public to not spread rumours and to report anti-social/unwanted elements to the police. He said his team is holding discussions with several committees to ensure peace and harmony in the area, especially after the Karnataka hijab row.