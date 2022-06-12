Family is in danger from Islamic fundamentalists: Expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal

Days after he was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed, the saffron party’s Delhi unit former media head, Naveen Kumar Jindal, alleged that his family is in danger of being attacked by “Islamic fundamentalists”.

Requesting people not to share information about him or his family members on social media, Jindal on Saturday tweeted: “Despite my requests, many people are posting my residence address on social media.”

“Because the life of my family is in danger from Islamic fundamentalists,” Jindal wrote in Hindi. Tagging the Delhi Police, the former BJP leader also shared a screenshot of a phone number from which he was allegedly receiving death threats.

Naveen Kumar Jindal | The Delhi BJP media head in the news for the wrong reasons

“Just now I have received threats to kill me and my family members,” he tweeted. “I immediately informed the police control room.”

Last week, Jindal and BJP’s former national spokesperson Nupur Sharma were removed from the party posts for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad and the Muslim community. Their comments sparked nationwide protests, with hundreds demanding their arrest.

On Friday, Pune City Police booked Jindal for his objectionable remarks after an FIR was registered in the case at the Kondhwa police station on Friday.