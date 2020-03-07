Family Home Ransacked: In the rough and tumble of Northeast Delhi, a baby boy is born

Shabya Bano with her baby boy, Mohd Uzair. Shabya Bano with her baby boy, Mohd Uzair.

Mohd Arshad (29), a hairstylist, returned to the relief camp empty-handed Thursday afternoon after a brief visit to his house in Shiv Vihar. He didn’t bring back the cracked mirror, the empty vessels, the broken cupboard, or the two onesies the couple had recently bought for their unborn child.

“Though we had decided that when the baby is born, he or she will wear our one-year-old boy’s hand-me-downs, we still bought two new pairs out of happiness. On February 25, when the mob entered our lane, there was no time to pack anything, we had a short window of time in order to survive,” said Arshad.

Early March 4 morning, his wife Shabya Bano (24) went into labour at the Eidgah relief camp in Mustafabad, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she delivered a healthy baby boy.

“She cried when the baby was born, and said ‘humaari qismat hi kharaab hai’. We were so excited about our second child but never imagined he would be born at a time like this, when his parents would be living in a relief camp instead of their own house,” said Arshad. The couple have named their newborn Mohd Uzair.

Arshad said he was relieved that Shabya and Uzair have not been discharged from the hospital yet — as it buys him some time to figure out where to take them.

“It’s raining, the camp is drenched, the mattresses are wet and it is definitely not ideal for a newborn child or his mother. We can’t go back home, we don’t want to because we are scared. I fear they will have to spend a few days at the camp only,” said Arshad.

On Thursday, Arshad, who works at a salon in Vaishali, went home to lock it up. “I saw the damage, I didn’t bring back anything because I have applied for compensation and what if they want to verify my claims,” said Arshad.

He recalled the night of February 25, when he saw a mob approaching Gali No. 10 of Shiv Vihar with lathis and sticks.

He immediately swung into action — first he dropped off his sister at Chand Bagh on his bike, then his pregnant wife and their one-year-old child Uvais, and then his parents.

“Over a year ago, I insisted that we move to Shiv Vihar, a mixed locality, from our house in Chand Bagh, a Muslim majority area, as there is more cleanliness in Shiv Vihar and the lanes are wider too. I never anticipated we would be at risk. I can only return if we are provided security,” said Arshad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.