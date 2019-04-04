Family demands probe: Amity student found dead on railway tracks

A 22-year-old BBA student from Amity University was found dead on the railway tracks in east Delhi’s Mandawali, police said. According to police, prima facie it appears that the student, Rohit Dubey, was crossing the Mandawali railway crossing when he was hit by an incoming train.

The family, however, alleged that Rohit was en route to a coaching centre and did not have to cross the railway crossing to reach his destination. They alleged foul play and want police to investigate the matter.

The family said Rohit was an avid bodybuilder who had taken part in several competitions in the past. “My son won Mr Delhi twice and also won competitions in Haryana. He was currently preparing for an Asian bodybuilding championship,” his father Om Prakash Dubey told The Indian Express.

The body was shifted to a local mortuary for post-mortem, following which it was handed over to the family. “The railway crossing was close to the victim’s home. He appears to have died while crossing it. Our investigation so far does not point to foul play but we are still probing the matter,” said a senior officer from Preet Vihar police station.

Rohit’s family claimed there were no signs of stress in his life. “He did not drink and would maintain a healthy lifestyle. He was supposed to help me out with office work… He had said, ‘papa kal se mein aapka haath bataunga’,” Om Prakash said.

Rohit lived with his parents and two brothers in South Pandav Nagar. He was in the final year of BBA. Before his death, he had spoken to his father for 30 minutes. On the day of the incident, he returned from college in the afternoon, and was en route to a coaching centre to enquire about the fee for his younger brother, the family said. “He told me it would cost over Rs 1 lakh,” his father said.

When police were informed about the death, they rushed to the spot and recovered his mobile phone, following which his parents were contacted.