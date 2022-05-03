Families in shock: No arrest yet in accident that knocked down 5 students in Greater Noida

Ritu Mandal recalls speaking to her son Aditya Prasad on Saturday evening, hours before the 21-year-old, along with four of his friends, was knocked down by a vehicle in Greater Noida. “I spoke to him on Saturday evening. He said he was going to have pizza with friends. I told him to come and visit us soon. We were told about the accident only the next day. We left everything and took the first bus from Bihar to come here,” she said.

Prasad is currently in the ICU, while one of his friends, Ayush Sharma (23), a student of Galgotias University, succumbed to his injuries. The other three – Anjali, Vaishnavi and Isha Khairwar – received injuries.

“He always wanted to live and study in Delhi-Noida. We were shocked when we saw him – there are injuries on his face, head and back. I want the police to arrest the driver soon,” said Ritu.

Following an autopsy, Sharma’s family took his body back to their home in Agra on Monday.

Ayush’s friend, Balak, said, “We had planned to go to Domino’s for dinner but I had some work and had to cancel. I was sleeping when the police called at 3 am. I was asked to come to the hospital. When I saw Ayush and others, I froze. Aditya is my flatmate. How could this happen? We loved watching movies online and playing games. We had planned to go to Delhi next week. I wish I could do something to help.”

Police said the students were taking a stroll after dinner when the incident took place at the Ryan roundabout in Beta 1 area on Saturday night. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Police said the students were taking a stroll after dinner when the incident took place at the Ryan roundabout in Beta 1 area on Saturday night. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The students were walking back home around 11 pm when the unidentified car first hit Ayush and Aditya before knocking down the three women. The incident took place in the Beta 1 area in Greater Noida. A senior police officer from Beta 2 police station said the team has analysed more than 50 CCTVs and is speaking to witnesses.

“We aren’t sure of the sequence of events. The students are undergoing treatment and are not fit to record statements. We suspect it was an SUV but the number plate isn’t clearly visible. We have sent teams to other districts to look for the vehicle and the accused. A case has already been registered,” said the officer.

On Monday, Isha, a student of Hierank Business School in Greater Noida, was discharged from the hospital while Anjali and Vaishnavi were shifted to isolation wards. Their families said the students had recently joined college and were excited to live on their own.

Vaishnavi, a B.Tech student from United University in Greater Noida, lives in a PG with her college friends. Her father, Rajesh, a businessman, said, “She spent almost three years of her college at home and complained all the time. We were happy when college reopened. I dropped her to her new place a few months back. Her friends called me and told me about the accident. She’s still not able to speak. The police came to get her statement but she doesn’t remember much.” Aditya and Anjali are batchmates at GL Bajaj University in Noida. Anjali’s younger brother, who also lives in Noida, came to check on her Monday. Their friend said Anjali has been worried because she has severely injured her eyes, face and head. The family hails from Jaunpur.