False and absurd, says Medanta on allegations

Two days after an FIR was lodged against the chairman and managing director of Medanta Hospital, Naresh Trehan, and 15 others for alleged money laundering and corruption in the establishment of the hospital and its operations, Medanta termed the allegations “absurd”, “malicious and false”.

Calling the accusations “false and frivolous” in a statement released on Tuesday, the hospital alleged that RTI activist Raman Sharma, based on whose allegations the FIR has been lodged, had filed two cases in Delhi High Court and Patiala House Court regarding the matter earlier as well, both of which were dismissed. The hospital has also pointed to an FIR lodged against Sharma for alleged extortion in Faridabad, adding, “Extortionists have found a fertile breeding ground, while claiming to be RTI activists.”

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic. Many of our doctors, including our Chairman… continue to tend to their patients selflessly… putting themselves at risk every day to serve others. We are pained that in the midst of the courage they demonstrate every day, they are forced to address completely malicious and false allegations,” reads the statement.

“Despite the harassment… we shall continue to focus our energy and resources on saving lives and providing healthcare…” it adds.

The FIR had been lodged on Saturday following directions from Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar, who stated, “In view of the facts incorporated in the complaint, coupled with voluminous document which have been enclosed…, this court finds that without proper investigations, justice cannot be done… for which lodging the FIR is prerequisite.”

The FIR had been lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and Prevention of Corruption Act.

