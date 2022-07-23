scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Fake websites of popular brands: Delhi HC orders probe, police lodge FIR

“The said domain names are being used for hosting fraudulent websites with details of bank accounts under the garb of offering jobs, dealerships, franchisees, lucky draws, and various other illegal activities,” said the court in the order dated July 20.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 2:42:04 am
The cyber crime unit, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), has constituted an SIT and started investigation into creation of fake accounts made in the name of well-known business houses. (File Photo)

Observing that there are a number of cases where fraudulent domain names are being registered under the marks of well-known and established business houses and their brands to dupe people, the Delhi High Court has directed the Special Cell’s Cyber Crime Unit to continue with its investigation and submit a status report before the court on August 3.

Justice Pratibha M Singh in an order said that at least 27 such cases before the HC need to be placed before the same bench “as the investigation needs to be consolidated and comprehensive directions may be required to be issued” to the police, cyber cells, banks, the National Payment Corporation of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and other authorities.

“The said domain names are being used for hosting fraudulent websites with details of bank accounts under the garb of offering jobs, dealerships, franchisees, lucky draws, and various other illegal activities,” said the court in the order dated July 20.

Following a court order, the Special Cell registered an FIR in the matter on July 20. The cyber crime unit, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), has constituted an SIT and started investigation into creation of fake accounts made in the name of well-known business houses.

