Fake websites of popular brands: Delhi HC orders investigation, Police registers FIR

July 22, 2022 8:46:26 pm
Observing that there are a number of cases where fraudulent domain names are being registered under the marks of well-known and established business houses and their brands to dupe people, the Delhi High Court has directed the Special Cell’s Cyber Crime Unit to continue with its investigation and submit a status report before the court on August 3.
Justice Pratibha M. Singh in an order said that at least 27 such cases before the High Court need to be placed before the same bench “as the investigation needs to be consolidated and comprehensive directions may be required to be issued” to the police, cyber cells, banks, the National Payment Corporation of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and other authorities.
“The said domain names are being used for hosting fraudulent websites with details of bank accounts under the garb of offering jobs, dealerships, franchisees, lucky draws, and various other illegal activities,” said the court in the order dated July 20.
Following a court order, the Special Cell registered an FIR in the matter on July 20. The cyber crime unit, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), has constituted an SIT and started investigation into creation of fake accounts made in the name of well-known business houses.
Subscriber Only Stories
The court has said IFSO is free to approach the National Payments Corporation of India and concerned banks to obtain data relating to various fraudulent accounts and the persons who opened them.
The order has been passed in the case filed by Fashnear Technologies Private Limited, the owner of shopping website Meesho, alleging that certain entities through various means were approaching customers and informing them they have won a lottery prize.
Fashnear said that under the pretext of a fake lottery win, such entities induce gullible people into submitting their bank account details and pay advance charges to receive the prime amount or to avail free gifts.
Ordering blocking of three fake online marketplaces with ‘Meesho’ in their domain names, Justice Singh has directed GoDaddy and other Registrars to handover details of the persons, who have registered the sites, to Fashnear, which has in turn been directed to supply the same to police for further investigation.
The court has also directed the domain name registrars to ensure that no other fake websites or domain names containing the mark ‘Meesho’ are registered by them.
“All the concerned banks shall further ensure that the bank accounts connected to the said three domain names are frozen and blocked,” said the court.
The police has told the court that several several vulnerable persons are being duped of huge sums of money by registering the domain names containing the mark ‘Meesho’.
“Several bank accounts are being publicised on such domain names/websites, and in one such account, a total transaction of more than Rs.53 lakhs was found by the Cyber Crime Unit and an amount of only Rs.79/- was found to be remaining as balance amount,” it told the court.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
Latest News
Fake websites of popular brands: Delhi HC orders investigation, Police registers FIR
Karnataka forest department seeks custody of deemed forests notified by government
Hashtag Politics | ‘Only air remains to be taxed’: Oppn, govt wrangle over GST on daily use items
Ajay Devgn bags National Award for ‘Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior’; here’s a quick recap of Battle of Sinhagad
Derek O’Brien interview | ‘Message for Congress: Do not take TMC for granted; treat us as equal partners’
Karnataka records 1,562 fresh Covid cases, hospitalisation count remains low
Aaditya hits the road to rally support, says the ‘good Sena’ betrayed
GV Prakash on winning National Film Award for Soorarai Pottru’s background score: ‘An important day in my life’
Left-back outfits to hold fortnight-long movement from August 1 to honour ‘true freedom fighters’
Man held for attacking wife, three daughters over tea in Northeast Delhi
Man viral after going on vacation with wife’s meme-face pillow as she couldn’t join him
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son Vijayendra