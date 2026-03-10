Fake visa racket operating from Greater Noida mall busted, 1 arrested

The duo was allegedly running a fake travel consultancy, Sky Visa Venture, on the ninth floor of the mall, said officers.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readGreater NoidaUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 09:40 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court fake education certificates US embassy visa agentPolice in Greater Noida have arrested one person for allegedly operating a fake visa racket from Gaur City Mall. (Image generated using AI)
A fake visa racket operating from a shop at Greater Noida’s Gaur City Mall has been busted with the arrest of one of the two accused, police said on Monday, adding that over 100 people are suspected to have been duped of lakhs of rupees by the duo.

It came on radar, officers added, after a complaint was filed by a victim, Mohammad Aneesh (29), and seven of his friends at Greater Noida’s Bisrakh Police station on Saturday.

Aneesh claimed the duo had promised these men to send them to Poland, Finland and Russia on work visas in lieu of Rs 1 lakh each. Their passports, however, were taken, and they were issued fake visas, said officers.

Police said that they arrested the shop owner, Saksham Sharma, on Sunday and a team has been formed to arrest his accomplice Rajeev Sharma.

Shakti Mohan Awasthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, said the duo contacted job seekers via phone calls and other means, and promised to arrange work visas to countries including Finland, Poland, and Russia. “They collected passports from victims while charging a fee ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh per person. In some cases, the accused also signed fake agreements with victims guaranteeing jobs abroad,” the DCP said.

Awasthy said that the police were investigating if more people were involved in the racket. “We have learnt that they opened the office in Gaur City Mall nearly two months ago. When victims followed up on their visas, the accused sent them forged visa documents on their phone. When the victims would reach the embassy concerned, they would find that the visa issued to them was fake,” said the Central Noida DCP.

During the arrest, police also recovered eight passports, 24 forged visa photocopies, 90 visiting cards, 37 letteheads, three mobile phones, and Rs 47,000 in cash.

According to the police, Sharma alias Bittu, a resident of village Aungad in Karnal district of Haryana, had allegedly set up the fake travel consultancy along with an accomplice identified as Rajeev Sharma alias Surendra.

In his complaint to police, Mohammad Aneesh, a resident of Ghaziabad alleged that the duo had duped him and over 21 others. “They had taken some money in cash and a certain amount through UPI. They took our passport and sent us a fake photo of our visa. When we got it verified, they were all fake,” he told the police.

Acting on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections of cheating and forgery against the two men.

A team was constituted under the supervision of senior officers, and using local intelligence and electronic surveillance, Sharma was arrested on Sunday from near Sai Nursery on ATS Road within the limits of Bisrakh police station.

During questioning, Sharma told the police that he had duped over 100 people in the past and two FIRs were registered against him — one in Meerut in 2022 and the other in Panipat, Haryana.

