Fake visa racket operating from Greater Noida mall busted, 1 arrested

Police in Greater Noida have arrested one person for allegedly operating a fake visa racket from Gaur City Mall. (Image generated using AI)

A fake visa racket operating from a shop at Greater Noida’s Gaur City Mall has been busted with the arrest of one of the two accused, police said on Monday, adding that over 100 people are suspected to have been duped of lakhs of rupees by the duo.

The duo was allegedly running a fake travel consultancy, Sky Visa Venture, on the ninth floor of the mall, said officers.

It came on radar, officers added, after a complaint was filed by a victim, Mohammad Aneesh (29), and seven of his friends at Greater Noida’s Bisrakh Police station on Saturday.

Aneesh claimed the duo had promised these men to send them to Poland, Finland and Russia on work visas in lieu of Rs 1 lakh each. Their passports, however, were taken, and they were issued fake visas, said officers.