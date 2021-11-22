Fake steroids, protein supplements worth Rs 2 crore recovered in Greater Noida; 3 arrested

Three men were arrested by Noida Police for allegedly producing and selling fake steroids and supplements following a raid at Vishnauli on Saturday night. Products worth Rs 2 crore have been seized from the accused.

The accused, identified as Anuj Kumar Singh, Bachan Kumar and Pritam, made protein products, injections and other items used by fitness enthusiasts, said the police.

“We received information that fake steroids are being manufactured in a Greater Noida flat. Drug inspectors and the Badalpur (police) team raided the flat and the equipment were recovered. They had been making harmful products and packaging them as legitimate supplements. The accused used to supply it to many places,” said Elamaran G, ADCP.

As per the police, the suspects used to buy raw materials from two people — Praveen Dhankad and Somveer Dhankad — from Haryana. They would manufacture these products and label them with the stickers of leading foreign brands, said the police. The two suspects from Haryana helped the sale of products in local markets. The accused have been active for the last six months, the police said.

One of the accused, Anuj, is a biotech graduate from Chennai and got the idea of making steroids after working in a pharma company, said police.

An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 420 (cheating), 471 (using forged document) and relevant sections of The Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.