Fake passport, visa racket busted in Noida, 2 held

Two men were arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in a scam wherein fake passports, visas, and tickets were forged for victims on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Gulf. According to police, accused Sudhir Singh and Hameed were operating out of an office in Noida Sector 27 and had allegedly cheated 600 to 700 people.

Their alleged modus operandi was by setting up a fake company with a social media profile to attract job seekers, police said, adding that they took the name of a Maharashtra-based company. Police added that the role of the building owner would also be examined for not getting police verification of the office done.

When applicants turned up at their office, they would allegedly take their passports and prepare fake visas and tickets, conduct a medical examination, and collect Rs 65,000 to a lakh. Later they would close the office and set up one at another place. Police said that they focused on residents of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and other distant states, who would not be able to return and demand their money back quickly.

Police said they had been allegedly operating in offices in Delhi and Ghaziabad over the past four months, having cheated 75 to 80 people in their Sector 27 office alone. They had used 12 different accounts for fund transfer, which had been opened in the name of a deceased man, from which Rs 60 lakh was debited in the last five months.

A case had previously been registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), and 120b (criminal conspiracy).

Police said 80 passports and 22 fake Aadhaar cards were seized along with computer paraphernalia, while Rs 4.2 lakh cash was seized from the spot and further Rs 5 lakh frozen in accounts.