Plea seeks crackdown on fake paneer in Delhi: ‘Linked to our sentiments’

Ahead of the festive season, a law student and an advocate have moved the Delhi High Court seeking implementation of a crackdown on fake paneer and similar milk-based products. “Chhena, paneer are the basic components of prasad, and (linked) to our sentiments in general,” the petitioners told the court.

On Wednesday, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, while refusing to grant any interim relief, sought the Centre, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Delhi government’s response in this regard.

Maharashtra crackdown cited

The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by law student Ridhima Singh and advocate Avlokiteshwar Sidharth, referred to the crackdown in Maharashtra, where authorities took “specific measures concerning analogue/non-dairy paneer,” as well as subsequent actions in Gujarat, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.