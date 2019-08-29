Fake notes and fake cop: How aspiring actor directed a fraud

The ‘currency note’ said Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank instead of Bharatiya Reserve Bank. But it was only after Faridabad-based tile contractor Manoj Sahani got home that he realised he had been fleeced by an aspiring Bhojpuri film actor.

Advertising

A month later, on Tuesday, the accused Shahid aka Raj Singhaniya (24) was arrested from Badarpur, along with accomplice Hemraj (44). DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said, “During questioning, he said he wanted to be a hero in Bhojpuri films and produce a movie, and needed to make a quick buck.” Shahid moved to Delhi six years ago from Poonia in Bihar, and gave himself the name Raj Singhaniya, inspired by movies.

Police said that over a month ago, he opened an acting school in Nizamuddin called “Shahid Stars”, where he employed four people. “Each employee was promised Rs 10,000 a month, and it was getting difficult for him to bear the cost,” Biswal said.

On June 23, Shahid duped Sahani, an acquaintance. “He had earlier given him two old Rs 2,000 notes and said that since they’re in a filthy state, they are of no use to him. The complainant was able to easily use those in the market. Shahid then told the complainant he had more such notes amounting to Rs 6 lakh, and would give it to him for Rs 3 lakh,” said Biswal.

Shahid and Hemraj allegedly gave the bundle covered in newspaper to Sahani. “On top, there were two original Rs 2,000 notes and under it there were fake ones. When the victim tried to check the stack, they pointed at a man in a police uniform standing at a distance,” said police. That man, police said, was Shahid’s second accomplice Salman, who had bought the uniform from Kashmere Gate.