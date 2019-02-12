Fake notes amounting to Rs 40 crore recovered in Faridabad

Faridabad police have arrested a West Bengal resident for allegedly supplying two lakh fake Rs 2,000 currency notes after procuring them from Bangladesh.

Advertising

Police seized the notes, with face value of Rs 40 crore, from the accused, Deepak, alias Vikram. He was produced in court Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

“Deepak and his accomplice, Manoj Mandal, would get in touch with suppliers

in Bangladesh through labourers working at the India-Bangladesh border for the fake notes. The suppliers would charge them Rs 40,000 for FICN with face value of Rs 1 lakh,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police.

“The accused has supplied notes to two people, Kuldeep and Satendra, earlier as well. Satendra, who has spent time in prison with Deepak, had been arrested by Jind Crime Branch and is out on bail,” he said.

Kuldeep had been caught by the Crime Branch last month, when he came to Faridabad to sell fake notes. He is lodged in Nimka prison since February 1, said police.

Advertising

“Mandal, is still absconding… Raids are being conducted to nab him,” said PRO Singh.