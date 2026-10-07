‘Your computer is hacked’: How fake Microsoft staff duped US seniors via Bitcoin ATMs

In 2022, several senior citizens in the US began receiving calls and emails from men claiming to be “Microsoft employees”. Their computers had been hacked, the callers warned, and their bank accounts “compromised”.

The callers then directed the seniors to Bitcoin ATMs — a physical kiosk that lets you buy or sell cryptocurrency using cash or a debit card, connecting directly to your digital wallet — where they were coerced into depositing cash to buy software that would supposedly fix their computers.

Fearing that their money and personal information were at risk, the victims followed the instructions. They realised only later that they had been scammed.

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Some of them complained last year to authorities in the US, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was alerted.

On July 27 this year, the CBI lodged an FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy and Section 66(D) of the IT Act, 2000, which punishes cheating by personation using a computer resource.

In August, three scammers, including alleged mastermind Saurabh Rana, were arrested by the central agency.

Investigators said the accused were part of a syndicate operating from Punjab and Delhi that allegedly targeted American nationals through an organised tech-support scam by impersonating representatives of technology companies, financial institutions and law-enforcement agencies.

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How scam money reached India

According to the CBI, the extorted money was converted into cryptocurrency and moved through a chain of crypto wallets before being consolidated into accounts controlled by the accused. The proceeds were then routed into the Indian banking system.

The victims were allegedly defrauded of hundreds of crores of rupees, it said.

During Rana’s bail hearing last month, the agency told the court that the cryptocurrency trail provided a direct link between at least one victim and Rana’s account.

The CBI, in its submissions before the court, mentioned the name of a victim, Joanne Maalouf.

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The agency said the cryptocurrency exchange account operated by Rana received proceeds directly from the wallet associated with Maalouf’s kiosk deposits on December 13, 2022, “thereby establishing a direct nexus between the accused and the proceeds of the fraud”.

Investigators said Rana operated a Binance account linked to his Aadhaar card. The account allegedly received the largest share of the fraud proceeds — 203.30 Bitcoins, then valued at approximately $6.53 million, or over Rs 50 crore.

The CBI also alleged that the fraud was operationally controlled from Delhi. It said Rana had accessed his cryptocurrency exchange account from Delhi-geolocated IP addresses on multiple dates during the period the fraud was active.

Investigators also recovered “incriminating” WhatsApp chats between Rana and the co-accused, which, they said, pointed to his role as the main conspirator and mastermind of the fraud.

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Bail denied

Arguing for bail before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Jyoti Maheshwari of the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, Rana’s counsel pointed to the delay, saying the offence dates back to 2022 while the case was registered after a four-year gap. The counsel also argued that the prosecution had failed to establish the necessity of his arrest.

In an affidavit filed before the court, Rana’s brother, Rishav, made allegations of torture and harassment during the investigation.

He alleged that an employee, Ms S, was called to the CBI office in Chandigarh on August 22 and 23 for interrogation, where she was “categorically subjected to torture and harassment” by the investigating officer.

The affidavit further claimed that the Investigation Officer (IO) had told Ms S that the court had already convicted Rana and would deny him bail, and that the court had conveyed this to the IO.

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Rejecting the bail plea, the ACJM held: “ … it is apparent that the applicant/accused spearheaded the operations of the alleged cyber-fraud syndicate. Recovery of multiple digital devices from the premises connected with the applicant/accused is also indicative of his complicity in the alleged offence.”

“… Moreover, this Court cannot turn a blind eye to the submissions on behalf of the investigating agency that various incriminating chats have been recovered from the mobile phones used by the applicant, which also reveal the modus operandi of the alleged offence,” the court said.

It said the offence has “transnational ramifications” and “involves the cheating of several senior citizens of USA”.

“.. This Court cannot turn a blind eye to the seriousness of the present offence and the alarming rise in cases of such nature, which have time and again warranted for a cautious approach, by the Hon’ble Apex Court. Such an offence taints not just the people complicit in the crime, but also the entire country,” she added in her order dated September 22.

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The CBI was represented in court by Public Prosecutors Saloni and Anoop Kumar.

Recoveries made

During simultaneous searches conducted in Delhi, Ludhiana and Mohali, Rana and co-accused Jappandeep Singh were arrested from Ludhiana, while a third man, Indermohan Singh, was arrested from Mohali.

Officials said Rana’s father owned the flat in Mohali from where the “scam” was being run. Other persons allegedly involved in the syndicate are yet to be apprehended, and the full conspiracy is still being unravelled, officials said.

About 30 digital devices, including mobile phones and laptops, were seized from the Mohali premises.

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Digital evidence — mobile data and crypto wallets among them — form crucial evidence in the case, as per the CBI. This is still being examined.