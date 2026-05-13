Fake KYC calls, credit card access via fake apps: Cyber fraud racket busted in Noida with 2 arrests

Police said that more than 20 complaints reporting such fraud have been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from various states and an investigation is currently on.

Tricking people into downloading files on the pretext of helping them complete their credit card KYC process or redeem reward points, fraudulently gaining access to their credit cards, using the cards to buy gold or silver coins. A racket was thus operating in Noida until Tuesday — when police unearthed it by arresting two men from the fourth floor of a building in Sector 2.

Noida Phase 1 police said they acted on a tip-off and busted the fake call centre for what they described as alleged APK-based cyber fraud.

The arrested accused, identified as Vikas Kumar (31) and Suraj (20), were booked under BNSS Section 318(2) for cheating by deceiving a person, 318(4) for dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, that deals with cheating by personation.