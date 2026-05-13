Fake KYC calls, credit card access via fake apps: Cyber fraud racket busted in Noida with 2 arrests

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Tricking people into downloading files on the pretext of helping them complete their credit card KYC process or redeem reward points, fraudulently gaining access to their credit cards, using the cards to buy gold or silver coins. A racket was thus operating in Noida until Tuesday — when police unearthed it by arresting two men from the fourth floor of a building in Sector 2.
Noida Phase 1 police said they acted on a tip-off and busted the fake call centre for what they described as alleged APK-based cyber fraud.
The arrested accused, identified as Vikas Kumar (31) and Suraj (20), were booked under BNSS Section 318(2) for cheating by deceiving a person, 318(4) for dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, that deals with cheating by personation.
During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that they worked for commission at companies which used to manufacture credit cards for banks. They then used to steal the data of cards belonging to customers of banks like AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, etc. Police said the accused posed as employees of credit card departments of these banks and called customers offering to help them with their KYC process or lured them with reward points.
Police said the accused would ask customers to install APK files on their phones that looked like genuine banking apps, and make them enter their credit card details.
According to the police, the accused, after getting access to the cards’ details, would buy gold and silver coins on quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto. They would allegedly get those delivered on random addresses, and later sell them. The accused allegedly also told officers that they would frequently destroy and discard the SIM cards they used.
Accused Vikas is a resident of Hapur district and a resident of Ghaziabad, while Suraj hails from Hathras and stays in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar. A case under IPC section related to financial fraud and forgery, and under the IT Act had been filed against Vikas at Noida Sector 63 police station in 2023, officers said.
Three mobile phones used in the crime, and two coins purchased with the proceeds of crime have been recovered from them, police said.
Police said that more than 20 complaints reporting such fraud have been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from various states and an investigation is currently on.
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