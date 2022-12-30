Fake insurance firm running out of Noida call centre busted, 3 held

The Delhi Police has busted a gang which allegedly ran a fake insurance company out of a Noida-based call centre and cheated loan seekers. Police said they arrested three men, who were identified as Mohit Sharma (31), Prem Singh (33) and Mohammed Faisal (37).

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, a complaint had been received at Cyber police station from a man who had been defrauded by the gang. He applied for a loan on a website in July 2020 as he was in a bad financial state due to the pandemic. Several people then called him, pretending to be officers of a finance company, and offered him a loan on the condition that he buy an insurance policy so the loan could be issued against it.

The complainant was then made to transfer cash on the pretext of various charges – Rs 14 lakh in total – but received no loan in return.

Police said a case was registered on December 22 regarding the matter under IPC sections related to cheating and provisions of the IT Act.

The DCP said two teams were then deployed, one to trace the money trail and payments and the other to conduct technical investigations based on mobile numbers.

Initial raids led to the arrest of Mohit and Prem. They disclosed they were associates of Faisal, the prime accused.

A raid was then conducted in Noida Sector 59, where Faisal was arrested. Police said he disclosed that he and Mohit had worked at an established call centre which dealt with prominent insurance companies. Aside from regular calls, the accused had allegedly been making fraudulent calls from there using keypad mobiles.

Police said around 170 mobiles were seized from the call centre along with documents. The data on the phones are being analysed and the owner of the call centre and floor managers are also being investigated as to their role in the offence.

In total, police said they have seized 188 mobiles, 130 SIM cards, three laptops, several bank documents, employee IDs, debit cards, a car and a two-wheeler.