Fake ED raid in Delhi: Maid masterminds robbery at 86-year-old’s New Friends Colony home, ITBP constable among accused

Shortly after the three men left, the family alerted the police, who immediately registered a case and took up the investigation. (Image generated using AI)

In a case of deception straight out of a crime thriller, three men posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials stormed the New Friends Colony home of an 86-year-old retired architect on February 11, threatening the family with a “raid” to look for illegal cash and jewellery, before vanishing with cash and luxury watches worth lakhs.

The 20-minute drama, which ended only when the victim’s grandson intervened, soon unravelled into a meticulously planned inside job, one that police say was masterminded by the household’s own domestic help.

