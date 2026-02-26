Fake ED raid in Delhi: Maid masterminds robbery at 86-year-old’s New Friends Colony home, ITBP constable among accused

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a case of deception straight out of a crime thriller, three men posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials stormed the New Friends Colony home of an 86-year-old retired architect on February 11, threatening the family with a “raid” to look for illegal cash and jewellery, before vanishing with cash and luxury watches worth lakhs.
The 20-minute drama, which ended only when the victim’s grandson intervened, soon unravelled into a meticulously planned inside job, one that police say was masterminded by the household’s own domestic help.
Shortly after the three men left, the family alerted the police, who immediately registered a case and took up the investigation.
After scanning through 350 CCTV cameras and tracking several mobile phone numbers, the cops’ search concluded at a residence in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. After analysing various numbers, the investigation zeroed in on Rekha Devi (40), who has worked as a maid at the victim’s residence and had allegedly hatched the conspiracy. The police also found that she was a frequent visitor to the Vaishali house.
Once the car was traced to Ghaziabad, the police deployed technical surveillance, including mobile tower dump data and IMEI tracking, to identify phones that were active at the New Friends Colony residence as well as the Vaishali parking location at the relevant times.
The data pointed to the residence of Pooja Rajput, Rekha’s sister-in-law and the co-conspirator. Local intelligence further revealed that Rekha was a frequent visitor to the Vaishali address, confirming suspicions of an insider role in planning the robbery.
When police raided the Vaishali residence on February 25, they recovered crucial evidence used to stage the fake ED raid. Among the seized items were a complete Deputy Commandant uniform of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a wireless set box meant to mimic official police communication, and a fake identity card. Seven stolen luxury watches and jewellery were also recovered from the premises, directly linking the occupants to the crime.
DCP, South-East, Dr Hemant Tiwari said, “Rekha allegedly provided inside information about the household layout and valuables, enabling the suspects to execute the staged raid convincingly. Efforts are underway to apprehend three absconding suspects: Prakash, a serving constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Manish and Updesh Singh Thapa, a retired army personnel. The Bolero car used in the crime is registered in Thapa’s name”.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram