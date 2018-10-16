Fake DU admission slip costs family Rs 1.7 lakh

The accused informed the complainant that he, along with his brother, helped students with the admission process. The accused informed the complainant that he, along with his brother, helped students with the admission process.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of getting his daughter admission in a Delhi University college, police said. In the FIR registered against the accused Ashish Tanwar, the complainant, Arvind Kumar Singh, alleged that he took Rs 1,70,000 for the admission.

According to the FIR, the complainant had met the accused through a common friend who used to attend coaching classes with his daughter. The accused informed the complainant that he, along with his brother, helped students with the admission process, following which he allegedly asked for money for his daughter’s admission, the FIR stated.

“I initially gave him Rs 40,000 after which the accused gave me an admission slip. He then asked me to give him the rest of the money so that he could finalise the process,” the FIR stated. “The accused took the rest of the money in cash from the complainant outside the college, following which his daughter attended classes for a week. After that, the accused took back the admission slip under various pretexts,” the officer said.

Police said that when the girl tried to get an identity card made, she was told that her name was not on the admission list. She showed a photo of the admission slip and was told it was fake, police said.

