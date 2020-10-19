Fake doctor held for murdering woman, dumping her body

Ramchandran — a native of Tamil Nadu — was arrested by the RPF.

A Ghaziabad resident pretending to be a doctor was arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old woman on Saturday. Police said the woman was allegedly murdered on September 7 by the accused, Ismail, and her body was dumped in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. The accused injected a poison to allegedly kill her after she insisted on staying with him, police said.

“Haryana Police found a body on September 8 near Kurukshetra. The woman could not be identified… The victim’s family had reported her missing… and it was found to be the same case. We zeroed in on the accused and he confessed to killing her over relationship problems,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, SP Rural, Ghaziabad.

Ismail was running a clinic in Dasna area and lived in the same vicinity as the woman. Both were married and lived with their families. In June, the woman approached the accused over a minor ailment. Police said they became acquainted and the two used to visit each other.

Over the following months, the victim insisted the two get married and start living together but Ismail kept stalling while giving her false assurances, said police.

In the first week of September, Ismail told the woman he would take her on a trip to Chandigarh. Police said the accused hired a car and checked into a hotel in Paharganj with the woman on September 6. However, he returned home and told the victim he would pick her up the next day, police said. “He went back to his house to build an alibi. When we later questioned hotel staff, we found the two had checked in under their own names,” said Jadaun.

The following day, they headed to Chandigarh. Near Kurukshetra, he allegedly injected the victim with the poisonous substance.

