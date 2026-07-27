Class 12 graduate posing as doctor held for running abortion clinic in Gurgaon

Amid an ongoing crackdown against unauthorised medical practitioners in Gurgaon, a Class 12 graduate was arrested on Monday for allegedly posing as a doctor and running an illegal abortion clinic at Banjara Market at Ghata village in the city, police said.
The accused, identified as Kamal Mahato, was detained on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly agreed to terminate the pregnancy of a woman —- who was a part of a decoy operation — for Rs 1,200 and handed over a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kit, they added. Mahato was formally arrested by the police on Monday, an officer said.
The case came to light after the office of the Gurgaon Civil Surgeon recently received a tip-off regarding illegal abortion procedures being conducted at one ‘M/s Kamal Clinic’ at Ghata.
Following the information, a team comprising Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Devender Singh Solanki and MTP Nodal Officer Dr Harish Kumar was constituted to verify the claims, an official said.
Subsequently, the Health department arranged a decoy pregnant patient who was around two months pregnant. “The decoy was provided marked currency notes totaling Rs 1,200 and sent inside the clinic. The accused demanded the money, handed her an ‘Unwanted-Kit’ MTP medicine, and explained the procedure to administer the tablets to terminate the pregnancy,” Dr Solanki stated in his complaint to the police.
An FIR in the matter was lodged late Sunday evening.
After receiving a signal from the decoy patient, the team entered the clinic and caught Mahato on the spot. According to an official, the marked currency notes were recovered from his table drawer, along with another MTP kit.
Story continues below this ad
A subsequent search of the clinic revealed a large stockpile of allopathic medicines, antibiotics, injections, cough syrups, intravenous fluids, and medical equipment, including a BP monitor, stethoscope, and glucometer, stocked without any sale, purchase, or distribution records, the official said.
According to police, upon questioning, Mahato disclosed that he had studied only up to Class 12 and possessed no valid medical qualification, degree, or registration under the MTP Act.
Mahato has been booked under provisions of the MTP Act, the National Medical Commission Act, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.
The operation is part of an ongoing crackdown against unauthorised medical practitioners and illegal sex-determination syndicates in the region.
Story continues below this ad
In June, in an inter-state operation, the Gurgaon Health department collaborated with health authorities in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, to dismantle a cross-border sex determination and illegal abortion network that relied on a female tout and an unqualified ultrasound operator.
In May, Dr Solanki’s team raided Aayu Hospital on Khandsa Road in Gurgaon, leading to the arrest of a consultant radiologist, Dr Manjit Kumar, for allegedly conducting illegal sex determination tests at the facility. Health officials reiterated that strict surveillance and surprise raids across the district will continue.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More