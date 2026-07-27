Class 12 graduate posing as doctor held for running abortion clinic in Gurgaon

According to police, upon questioning, Mahato disclosed that he had studied only up to Class 12 and possessed no valid medical qualification, degree, or registration under the MTP Act. (Express Photo)

Amid an ongoing crackdown against unauthorised medical practitioners in Gurgaon, a Class 12 graduate was arrested on Monday for allegedly posing as a doctor and running an illegal abortion clinic at Banjara Market at Ghata village in the city, police said.

The accused, identified as Kamal Mahato, was detained on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly agreed to terminate the pregnancy of a woman —- who was a part of a decoy operation — for Rs 1,200 and handed over a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kit, they added. Mahato was formally arrested by the police on Monday, an officer said.

The case came to light after the office of the Gurgaon Civil Surgeon recently received a tip-off regarding illegal abortion procedures being conducted at one ‘M/s Kamal Clinic’ at Ghata.