8 ‘CBI officials’ try to ‘raid’ Delhi businessman’s home. They run into his wife

The group stood outside the businessman’s home in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar for 90 minutes; The fake 'CBI' notice.

On the night of August 11, eight people in black suits turned up at a Rohini businessman’s home, claiming to be from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and carrying a notice alleging money laundering.

But their ‘raid’ fell apart when the businessman’s wife refused to open the door.

The group stayed outside for nearly 90 minutes before neighbours began questioning them, following which they left.

The Delhi Police said the businessman lodged a complaint and a case has been registered.

Police are now probing whether the incident was linked to a fallout between the businessman and his former business partner, with whom he had worked about two years ago. They are also looking into a robbery angle.