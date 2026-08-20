8 ‘CBI officials’ try to ‘raid’ Delhi businessman’s home. They run into his wife

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On the night of August 11, eight people in black suits turned up at a Rohini businessman’s home, claiming to be from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and carrying a notice alleging money laundering.
But their ‘raid’ fell apart when the businessman’s wife refused to open the door.
The group stayed outside for nearly 90 minutes before neighbours began questioning them, following which they left.
The Delhi Police said the businessman lodged a complaint and a case has been registered.
Police are now probing whether the incident was linked to a fallout between the businessman and his former business partner, with whom he had worked about two years ago. They are also looking into a robbery angle.
Police said the group arrived at a plush standalone house in Prashant Vihar, where furniture businessman Pritam Agarwal lives with his family.
There were eight of them — two women and six men, all dressed in black suits with white shirts underneath. They rang the bell.
Police said Agarwal’s wife opened the door slightly. “We are from CBI,” they claimed.
According to Agarwal’s complaint, they showed her what appeared to be the agency’s insignia.
The group had allegedly sent the fake notice to Agarwal on WhatsApp earlier, said a senior police officer. The notice, bearing what appeared to be the CBI’s letterhead and stamps, accused him of being involved in money laundering and claimed his bank accounts would be frozen.
“All parties must freeze all financial account funds in their names, hand over the funds to the state for inspection, and actually comply with investigation matters,” the fake notice read, with a ‘fake’ stamp of the CBI director.
The group also referred to Agarwal’s former business partner.
“They took the former partner’s name and asked the woman to tell her husband to settle all his matters with him. She felt something was off and refused to let them in,” a police officer said.
Police claimed that the two men worked together about two years ago.
“But they had a fallout due to some financial issues. It is yet to be ascertained if the ex-partner had anything to do with this,” a senior officer said.
The officer said they are also verifying whether the group had come for a robbery, or just to intimidate the family. “But it’s strange that so many people would wait 90 minutes in a society if they wanted to rob someone,” he added.
No arrest has been made in the case so far, and the police are still on the lookout for the accused.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram