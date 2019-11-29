Noida: Fake call centre offering discounts, cashbacks busted

Police estimate that the gang duped people across the country. (Representational Image) Police estimate that the gang duped people across the country. (Representational Image)

Noida Police arrested 45 people for allegedly running a fake call centre operating in Noida’s Sector 6 and 7 to dupe people by offering fake discounts and cashbacks for online shopping. The accused are mostly residents of Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad. The owner of the centre, Dileep Saroj, and another accused, Nandan, who allegedly provided the data, are absconding, police said.

“The modus operandi involved offering exclusive discounts and cashback offers from popular shopping sites. Prima facie it appears the scam could run into crores,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police estimate that the gang duped people across the country.

According to police, the accused had a mailing list to which they sent fake offers on products, including shoes, clothes and appliances. The product information would be lifted from popular websites, police said. Some of the customers would also be convinced that they have won a product through a lucky draw.

Once the customer was convinced, the accused would seek payment information, including bank and credit card details. The accused had also created IDs on digital wallets, police said. Once the payment was made, the accused would not respond to calls or queries.

Police are also investigating if data from the e-retail companies was stolen. Sixteen walkie-talkies, 29 mobiles and two computers were recovered from the premises.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App