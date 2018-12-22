Fake call centre in Noida duped US citizens

Noida Police arrested 126 people Friday for allegedly running a fake call centre in Phase-3 to dupe US citizens.

Around Rs 20 lakh in cash and more than 300 computers were recovered from the possession of the accused, among other equipment, said police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Gautam Budh Nagar) Dr Ajay Pal Sharma said: “We received information that an illegal call centre was being run in Phase-3. On raiding the premises, we found some operators making fraud calls. People who were running the operations were also present and taken into custody. We have also recovered computer and systems and clips of the calls that were allegedly made. We are questioning them.”

Police said that the operators pretended to be social security officials of the US government. The operators would threaten the citizens that they would be arrested if they did not give their social security status, police said. Some of them pretended to be officers of the FBI and extorted money.

An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 387 (putting person in fear of death over extortion) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act against the operators and owners of the call centre.

The accused have been sent to 15-day judicial custody. The call centre had been operating for more than six months, said police.

Police said they also recovered 312 computer monitors, CPU systems and headphones from the premises.