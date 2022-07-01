scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Fake call centre busted, nine held for extorting money from foreign nationals

Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said the accused targetted foreigners by claiming to be calling from the “federal police department” and threatened to suspend their ‘national identity number’.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
July 1, 2022 11:09:16 am
The police on Thursday busted a fake call centre and arrested nine people for allegedly duping foreign nationals and extorting money from them after posing as federal police officials. A laptop and eight computers were also seized during the raid, they said, adding that the accused would be produced in court.

Officers said a tip-off was received that a call centre was illegally operating from a building in DLF Phase 2, following which a raid was conducted by a joint team from the cybercrime police station and DLF Phase 2 police station under the supervision of the assistant commissioner of police, DLF.

During the raid, the call centre employees were found engaged in making calls, the police said, while the manager failed to produce the license from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), registration documents, mode of payment, customer agreement and other documents required for running the call centre.

Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said the accused targetted foreign nationals by claiming to be calling from the “federal police department”. “The accused threatened to suspend the ‘national identity number’ of potential victims and forced them to purchase gift cards of several companies,” he added.

The police said the accused told the victims to purchase gift cards of 500-1,000 US dollars and later redeemed those cards. The accused had allegedly created WhatsApp groups for gift card numbers, the police added.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 D and 75 of the Information Technology Act, officers said.

