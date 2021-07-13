Fake call centre busted in South Delhi, 26 held for duping US nationals by posing as Amazon’s technical support team

DCP (south district) Atul Kumar Thakur said the special staff of South district received information about a call centre being run in Sultanpur, Mandi Road.

The Delhi Police on Monday night busted a fake call centre in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri and arrested 26 persons, including five women for allegedly duping hundreds of US nationals by posing as officials of Amazon Technical Support.

DCP (south district) Atul Kumar Thakur said the special staff of South district received information about a call centre being run in Sultanpur, Mandi Road. “Acting on this specific information, a raid was conducted and they found several tele-callers making these calls. The team asked them for permission/authorised certificate to run the call centre, but they could not produce any valid documents,” a senior police officer said.

Thakur said their team found that the accused at the call centre were pretending to be employed by Amazon Inc and used illegal techniques like VOIP calls, bypassing the legal international long-distance gateways. “They were extorting Amazon customers based in the US by claiming their amazon ID had been hacked. We have recovered cell phones from their possession, which contained various US mobiles numbers in a Whatsapp group,” he added.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they would send fake messages to phone numbers of Amazon customers, informing them that their amazon ID was hacked and charges had been imposed upon them. “When the customer would call back to know more about it, the accused would show them fake repair of their amazon ID through Any Desk app. The target would be made to pay up in form of target gift cards, which the accused would redeem,” Thakur said.

Police have recovered 29 computers, two internet switches, two Modems and other accessories from their possession.