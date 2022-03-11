Delhi: Two held for running fake call center, scamming hundreds on pretext of giving jobs

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly posing as recruitment agents and swindling job aspirants on the pretext of providing employment at different offices and institutes in Delhi. Police said they ran a fake call centre for this and even had an office in Netaji Subhash Place.

Rahul Sharma (31) and Seema (28) have allegedly cheated more than 200 persons over the last six months by collecting personal details of their targets from websites like quickerjobs.com and shine.com. They would call them and charge a fee in the name of registration for setting up an interview with prospective recruiters.

In January, a woman filed a complaint on the cyber portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs where she alleged that in October 2021, the accused introduced themselves as employees of Cozent Ltd, and promised her a job at a Greater-Kailash based salon. They swindled Rs 70,000 from her.

A senior police officer said, “We received the complaint from the MHA at our Cyber Cell police station in Northwest district. The woman said the accused first asked her to transfer Rs 20,000 as a processing fee. Later, she received a call that she got a job at Geetanjali Salon in GK, but had to pay Rs 50,000 as a security fee, only to find later that the job never existed.”

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “We found that Sharma was the kingpin and interrogated him at length. Two mobile phones and ATM cards used during the offence were seized. We sent another team to arrest his aides. The team arrested 28-year-old Seema who said she used to manage the office and get 20% commission of the cheated money.”

Police found that the swindled money had been transferred from one bank account to another. The owner of the account was identified and his personal details were confirmed. Using technical surveillance, his location was traced.

The police team went to Karawal Nagar and arrested Sharma. He told police that he and his associates ran a fake call centre by the name Cozent and also have an office at NSP. They started the office last year and soon closed it, but continued to cheat people by calling them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they opened several bank accounts using different names. Police said they are analysing the money trail.