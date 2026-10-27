Fake BP pills at Gurugram chemists: How trail led to a factory in Uttarakhand

A blood pressure pill bought at a chemist in Gurugram may not have been what it claimed to be. An investigation into “counterfeit” strips of Telma-AM — a commonly prescribed hypertension drug — has uncovered an alleged interstate racket, with investigators tracing the supply chain from two local pharmacies to wholesale distributors across four states and a factory in Uttarakhand.
Pharmaceutical major Glenmark, which manufactures the authentic brand, confirmed in writing to authorities that the seized batches were counterfeit and carried forged packaging, as per court records.
According to a recent order issued by a Gurugram court in a connected bail matter, the investigation began on July 16 after a brand protection associate from Glenmark alerted drug control officials that spurious versions of the drug were circulating in the local market.
A joint team from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) subsequently inspected two retail stores in Sector 52: SDL Pharmacy in the HUDA Market and DS Pharmacy at High Street-52. Purchase records at DS Pharmacy pointed investigators to a wholesale distributor, Lucky Pharma Logistic Private Limited, in Udyog Vihar Phase VI, the order stated.
During an inspection of the warehouse premises, officials seized 178 strips of the counterfeit drug, totaling 2,670 tablets, according to the order.
Gurgaon to Uttarakhand
A representative at the Udyog Vihar warehouse produced before the inspection team purchase bills issued by another Gurugram-based supplier, Madan Medical Agencies, the order said. When investigators examined this firm, the paper trail led to an Okhla-based wholesale firm named Shri Balaji Pharmaporium.
District Drug Controller Amandeep Chauhan had earlier said that joint raid teams inspected the Okhla firm on July 17 and found that the purchase bills provided by the distributor were allegedly forged.
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The court order noted that the supply line allegedly extended further east to Bihar, tracing shipments to two Patna-based entities, Pangea Enterprises and Zet Private Limited. Case records identified multiple intermediaries and distributors, including Suvrat Dwivedi, Zubair, Vipin Kumar, and Pardeep Kumar, as figures involved in allegedly procuring and moving the stock across state lines.
Factory raid in Uttarakhand
The probe ultimately led teams to Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, according to the court order. Officials searched the factory premises of Aushi Immunosciences Private Limited in the presence of its director, 49-year-old Maneesh Singh, the order said.
During the search, teams seized industrial manufacturing machinery, including two rotary tablet presses, an Alu-Alu blister packaging machine, and remnants of blister packaging foil matching Telma-AM strips, the order noted.
A case was registered at the Sector 40 police station in Gurugram on September 28 under three sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act that penalise the manufacture, sale, or distribution of spurious or adulterated drugs.
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The details of the supply network were placed before Additional Sessions Judge Sudeep Goel, who granted regular bail to Maneesh Singh in an order Thursday. Singh had been in custody since his arrest on September 28, the court recorded.
The judge observed that the prosecution had submitted its chargesheet without an official report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The court noted that merely being in possession of packaging remnants and a heap of tablets was insufficient to conclude prima facie that the applicant was manufacturing spurious drugs without chemical testing results.
The court ruled that the applicant’s culpability remained a matter for trial and ordered his release on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety.
Speaking with The Indian Express, Drugs Control Officer Chauhan said the main accused, Suvrat Dwivedi, has also been granted bail and that it will be challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.